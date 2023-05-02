Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Grows By 5.1%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,299,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 4,092,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKQNF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

