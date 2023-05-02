Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Decreases By 7.3%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 797,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

AUB stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

