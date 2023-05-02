Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Drops By 10.4%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AWH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 131,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,838. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

