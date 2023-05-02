Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declines By 11.1%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,532 shares of company stock valued at $114,379 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALRS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 36,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

