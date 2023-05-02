Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Declines By 15.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 35,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.69. 59,134,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,005,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

