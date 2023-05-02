ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1225715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

Further Reading

