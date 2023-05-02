Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 54.44% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 31,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRTS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

