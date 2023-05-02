Seele-N Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $39,527.51 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,520.51 or 0.99805179 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00019529 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $81,297.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.