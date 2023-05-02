Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Down 7.6%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $44.22. 422,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,089,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4,708.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.