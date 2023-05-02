Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.

Sealed Air Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of SEE traded down $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. 1,472,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,894. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Sealed Air by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

