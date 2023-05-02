Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 62600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $42,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

