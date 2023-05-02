Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,890.31 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $34.19 million and approximately $1,890.31 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.74 or 0.06525503 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,573,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,301,935,812 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

