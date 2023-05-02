Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $3.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,803,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 373,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

