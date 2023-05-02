Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $3.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,803,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 373,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

