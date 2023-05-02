Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 601,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 713,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,766,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

