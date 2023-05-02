Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

SFE stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.