Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.