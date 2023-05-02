Safe Price Tops $8.50 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Safe has a market capitalization of $177.12 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.50 or 0.00030366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00142327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003538 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

