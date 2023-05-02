Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.9 %

RYI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 87,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ryerson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Articles

