Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $1.41

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Rune has a market capitalization of $27,737.37 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.39159526 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

