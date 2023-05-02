Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $54.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of NET opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

