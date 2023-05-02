Royal Bank of Canada Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $975.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $929.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $929.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $853.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $831.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

