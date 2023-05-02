Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$17.11 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

