Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$103.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDRBF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.