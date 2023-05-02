Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $139.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. 320,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.