Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $282.65 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

