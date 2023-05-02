Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Rocket Lab USA has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

