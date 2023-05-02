Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.67 million. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

