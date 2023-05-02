Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $14.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,053.96. 288,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,668.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,571.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

