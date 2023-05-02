Robert W. Baird Trims IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Target Price to $235.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

