Robert W. Baird Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $47.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.95.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

