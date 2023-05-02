Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Cut by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 17,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,320. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

