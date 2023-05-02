Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 282.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 26.7% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

IAUM stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

