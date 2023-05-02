Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of REYN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 141,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

