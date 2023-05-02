Reviewing Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.38% 10.99% Silo Pharma -5,421.49% -40.52% -35.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.48 $311.44 million $4.67 17.65 Silo Pharma $70,000.00 96.15 -$3.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Silo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Sportswear and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Silo Pharma on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Silo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.