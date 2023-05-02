ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE RMD opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

