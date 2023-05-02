Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE REZI opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 474,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

