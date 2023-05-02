Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.80% and a negative net margin of 494.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,681. Research Frontiers has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

