Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.80% and a negative net margin of 494.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Research Frontiers Price Performance

NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,681. Research Frontiers has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.