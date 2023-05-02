Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%.
Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 11.4 %
Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
