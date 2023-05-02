Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 11.4 %

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 49.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

