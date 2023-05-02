Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.70

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 7262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.