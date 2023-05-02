Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.70

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 7262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.
RBCAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
