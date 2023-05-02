Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $246.16 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day moving average of $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

