Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Trading Up 2.4%

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Reko International Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25.

Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.67 million for the quarter.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

