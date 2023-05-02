Redfin (RDFN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 234.33%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

