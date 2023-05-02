Real Matters (TSE:REA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.64 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.