Real Matters (TSE:REA) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Real Matters Price Performance

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.64 million.

