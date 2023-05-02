Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

RTX stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

