Rational Advisors LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

