Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

ABC stock opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.89. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

