Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 238,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.25 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.79 and a 200-day moving average of $341.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

