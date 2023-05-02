Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.