Rational Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $462.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

